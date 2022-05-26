













The Barceló Brno Palace has been awarded in two categories at the 2022 Czech Hotel Awards, winning the titles for Best 5-Star and Best Conference Hotel in South Moravia. Photo Credit: Lukas Legi / Barceló Brno Palace

Brno, 26 May (BD) – The Barceló Brno Palace, located on Šilingrovo náměstí in the centre of Brno, has won two awards in the 11th Czech Hotel Awards 2022, named as the best 5-star and conference hotel in South Moravia. The 119-room hotel also has several meeting areas, conference rooms, a sauna, and a fitness centre.

The recognition for Barceló’s Brno branch comes after the hotel chain, which has 113 hotels in 13 countries, was awarded in the Traveler Review Awards 2022 in February. The evaluation took place through the online platform that rewards hotels from around the world best rated by their customers on the Booking website. Last year, in 2021, Barceló Hotel Group was named the “World’s Best Hotel Management Company” for the second time at the 28th World Travel Awards.