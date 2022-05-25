













Brno Transport Company (DPMB) is launching a new information campaign called #JezdiMHD, pointing to the fact that travelling by public transport pays off, especially now at a time of increasing fuel costs. Public transport is almost three times cheaper than travelling by car. Photo credit: KB / Brno Daily

Brno, 25 May (BD) – “The numbers speak for themselves. The average passenger on public transport in Brno travels 13 km a day. With an annual transport pass, they save CZK 697 like that per month compared to car travel,” said Markéta Vaňková, Mayor of Brno. “While the prices of energy, services and goods constantly are growing, fares in Brno have remained the same for ten years, and have not increased in Brno since January 2012. While ten years ago, passengers paid 20.2% of the average monthly wage for an annual subscription ticket, currently it is about 7.4% less.”

DPMB has therefore launched an information campaign focusing on its better value for money. “The covid measures have passed. The annual public transport ticket costs just as much as two full tanks of gas for a private car. In addition, we are constantly striving to improve and modernise our services. I think right now is the best time for passengers to start using them more,” said Miloš Havránek, CEO of DPMB.

DPMB compares the costs of cars and public transport in the campaign, noting that a season ticket holder travels on average 13 km per day, or 4745 km a year. At CZK 4,750 for an annual ticket, this works out at around one crown per kilometre. “We calculated the cost of travelling by car based only on average fuel consumption and price. We did not include depreciation for all cars, or regular and necessary operational costs. Even so, public transport is almost three times cheaper,” said Havránek.

In addition, since 2017 the City of Brno has been subsidising passengers. If they pay the waste collection fee and meet certain other conditions, the city will contribute CZK 1,425 to the cost of the annual public transport card – one third of its price. So a daily fare would cost 9 crowns. The information campaign can be seen on public transport vehicles, in the form of stickers and leaflets. Posts are also appearing on the company’s social networks.