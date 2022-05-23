













For the seventh time, the International Conference on Cannabis and Science will be held at the Brno Observatory and Planetarium. Starting at 9am on Tuesday, 24 May, the conference is taking place under the auspices of Vlastimil Vajdák, Director of St. Anne’s University Hospital, with the support of Professor Irena Rektova, the Director of the hospital’s International Clinical Research Centre (FNUSA-ICRC). Photo credit: Pixabay

Brno, May 23 (BD) – Medical cannabis is a topic that still arouses controversy and emotions, in part due to the lack of reliable clinical data. Comprehensive information on the research, cultivation, legislation and use of cannabis in medical practice will be the main focus of tomorrow’s conference at the Brno Observatory. Prominent foreign and Czech experts will present the results of their work, including Professor Raphael Mechoulam from Israel, who discovered the THC molecule (tetra hydrocannabinol).

Professor Alexandra Šulcová, a recent winner of the Brno City Prize, will also speak at the conference, alongside experts from Italy, Ireland and Germany. One of the key topics of the conference from a practical point of view will be legislative changes related to the cultivation of medical cannabis. “The paradox is precisely the legislative situation, where we have an amendment to the law, valid from 1 January 2022, but so far without an implementing decree,” said Dr. Václav Trojan, head of the Cannabis Research Center at FNUSA-ICRC. “For this reason, even the hospital is waiting for rules on how to apply for a licence that would allow commercial cultivation of medical cannabis, and thus also the use of the experience that we are gaining from our experimental research on the cultivation of medical cannabis, which began last year.”

The conference is also intended for university students and teachers, and this year’s event will also note that J. G. Mendel, whose bicentenary is being celebrated this year, also worked with cannabis.