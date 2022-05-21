













Visitors to the Mendel University’s Botanical Garden and Arboretum can now admire blooming irises. The IRIS 2022 exhibition opened on 20 May, and will run until 30 May. In the past, an exhibition dedicated to the “orchids of the North” was held regularly once a year, but has not taken place in the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo credit: MENDELU

Brno, 21 May (BD) – The iris collection of the Botanical Garden and Arboretum was established in the 1970s, and the first exhibition dedicated to iris flowers was held in 1975. The Brno Botanical Garden has received several awards for the collection in the past.

Flowering orchids, tillandsia and other flowers will be arranged in greenhouses open to the public. On both weekends (21-22 May and 28-29 May), the Arboretum will host its first plant sales in a long time, operated by Holzbecher Botanical Gardening, one of the largest growers of perennials and annuals. Throughout the show, orchids and lesser-known houseplants will be sold by Terra Koruna. Refreshments will also be available at the exhibition, provided by the Brno tea house Chajovna, with teas from Japan, China and Taiwan available in hot and chilled versions, as well as coffee, cakes, toast and biscuits.

“Spring is in full swing with the colours of irises, shrubs, perennials, rockeries and late blooming bulbs,” said Michal Pavlík, head of the Mendel University Botanical Garden and Arboretum. “Our collection of large-flowered irises numbers more than 350 cultivars, which are arranged according to colour and time of breeding, so visitors can follow the gradual development of the flowers.”

The IRIS 2022 exhibition is open daily from 9am to 6pm. Entrance is only possible through the main entrance to the Botanical Garden.