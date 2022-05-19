













24 May is European Park Day, a day when green spaces in many cities come alive with a variety of activities, and this year Brno will also join the celebrations. The local Park Day will take place in Lužánky from 1pm to 5pm, with a program featuring free yoga classes, aikido training, exercises for mothers with strollers, dogs from the shelter, and an escape game. Photo credit: Marie Schmerkova, Brno City Municipality

Brno, May 19 (BD) – European Park Day falls on 24 May every year. Its purpose is to acknowledge the importance of the well-conceived and maintained network of protected green spaces across the European continent, promoting the creation of new protected areas and consistent care for natural, cultural and historical heritage.

Most of the events will take place in Lužánky Park from 1pm to 5pm; activities include yoga classes, exercises for mothers with strollers, and an escape game, and are all free of charge. More information about the event itself and the activities can be found here.

“The purpose of the event is to remind Brno residents that public green spaces are there for them and offer countless opportunities for leisure, and to shed light on how new and existing green spaces are supported in the new Brno Urban Plan. That is why we have initiated a new tradition, together with the Brno City Architect’s Office. I am glad that non-profit organizations and other entities dedicated to sports and recreational activities will help us with the unconventional revival of the park for this day,” said Filip Chvátal, Brno City councillor for urban planning and development.

Green spaces form an important part of the territory of Brno. Six large parks are managed by the City of Brno’s Public Green Space o company: the aforementioned Lužánky, Wilson’s Forest, Denisovy sady, Špilberk Park, Tyršův sad and part of Koliště Park. Other important and popular parks and forest parks are managed by the city districts, and two universities manage botanical areas which are open to the public.

“The new Brno Urban Plan also has urban greenery in mind, because our goal is a greener Brno,” said Chvátal. “We support the protection and establishment of street trees. In mixed residential areas or areas intended for housing, the proportion of greenery is set at 30%, and 30% of that is also designated for trees.”

A dozen organizations have already joined the event and more are welcome. So far, most of the activities are sports and physical activities. Sokol Brno will offer three programmes: ‘Get fit with a pram’, ‘Exercise for mothers with children’ and ‘Exercise for little ones accompanied by parents’. The Brno Aikido Ikigai Dojo, which regularly participates in international competitions, will introduce those interested to this Japanese martial art based on using the opponent’s strength. Fans of yoga will be able to practice, whether under the guidance of My Fitness Life or YOGA Freaks, while seniors can exercise their body and memory in cooperation with Senior Fitness.

On the other hand, for a calming experience, Forest Mind will offer training in skills leading to life balance. A whole range of leisure activities for young and old is offered by the Lužánky Leisure Centre, which, in addition to clubs and courses, also organises suburban camps and many other activities. The Brno Municipal Police will also take part in the Brno Park Day, bringing dogs from the shelter, showcasing the work of dog handlers, presenting their prevention programme to the public, and showing their service electric bicycles.