













On 4 June, Ghettofest returns in its original form, after an adjusted format last year due to Covid-19. Visitors can look forward to a packed programme from the afternoon until the evening at several venues in the area known as the Brno Bronx. Concerts, talks, guided tours and workshops will take place in Hvězdička Park, in the former Káznice building, and in the Pod platany area on Bratislavská. Photo credit: Dag Markl

Brno, April 27 (BD) – Ghettofest is returning to Brno to open the summer festival season on 4 June. The extensive programme will include concerts, talks, guided tours and workshops all around the city from the afternoon until the evening.

The aim of the festival is to attract people to the socially excluded part of Brno and disrupt the often negative view of the neighbourhood. “We always want to balance the programme in such a way that it is appealing to “outsiders”, but at the same time it is not perceived as foreign by the locals. We see it as a commitment that the festival has the potential to redefine and de-stigmatise a problematic public space to a certain extent,” explained Pavel Strašák from the organising team.

Music, lectures, debates and author readings will be interspersed around the Pod platany area and in the Káznice. The award-winning writer Kateřina Tučková will present her new novel “Bílá voda” (White Water), the Bronx Gallery will premiere a documentary about the project of publisher Martin Reiner, and French artists will present their video art. As every year, guided tours of the Museum of Romani Culture will be available during the festival.

There will also be space to relax at the “psychozone” of the Platan Centre, open to visitors in the garden of the Káznice. “In the shade of the yurt, there will be a unique space for all interested to calm down and replenish their physical and mental strength, including the possibility of self-discovery and creative activities. There will also be an opportunity to discuss individual questions about mental health care over a good cup of tea.” said Lucie Želinská.

A small stage will be installed near the DROM Roma Centre, where local residents will stage dance and music performances. The main music stage will be at Hvězdička and will offer indie rock performed by the band Bats vs. Cats, original Czech lyrical pieces by the band Nevermore & Kosmonaut, and electronic blues from the Weathermakers.