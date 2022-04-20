













According to data from the Czech Ministry of Health published this morning, Covid-19 has claimed 40,022 victims since the outbreak of the epidemic two years ago. Photo credit: KB / Brno Daily

Czech Republic, April 20 (BD) – According to the statistics, the first three months of last year accounted for the largest share of deaths. From January to March 2021, around 15,000 people died with Covid-19.

At the moment, however, the numbers of deaths and cases keep decreasing. The Ministry reported an average of 16 deaths per day in April, compared to 29 per day in March and more than 51 in February.

Yesterday, there were 3,584 new confirmed cases, about 450 fewer than a week ago.