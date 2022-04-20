In Brief: Czech Republic Ranks Third In The World In Humanitarian Aid Sent To Ukraine
According to the head of the Ukrainian president’s office, the Czech Republic is the third most generous country in the world in terms of aid sent to Ukraine. Photo credit: Coline B. / Brno Daily
Czech Republic, April 20 (BD) – According to Czech Health Minister Vlastimil Válek, writing yesterday on Twitter, Czechs have sent more than CZK 3 billion to humanitarian and non-profit organizations working for Ukraine. Another CZK 1 billion from small donors was collected for the Ukraine Embassy in Czech Republic.
|United Kingdom
|47 %
|Netherlands
|18 %
|Czech Republic
|11 %
|United States
|8 %
"According to the head of the Ukrainian president's office, the Czech Republic is the third most generous country in the world. We can be proud of ourselves again. Thank you all!", wrote Válek.