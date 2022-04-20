













According to the head of the Ukrainian president’s office, the Czech Republic is the third most generous country in the world in terms of aid sent to Ukraine. Photo credit: Coline B. / Brno Daily

Czech Republic, April 20 (BD) – According to Czech Health Minister Vlastimil Válek, writing yesterday on Twitter, Czechs have sent more than CZK 3 billion to humanitarian and non-profit organizations working for Ukraine. Another CZK 1 billion from small donors was collected for the Ukraine Embassy in Czech Republic.

United Kingdom 47 % Netherlands 18 % Czech Republic 11 % United States 8 % Czech Republic ranks third in aid sent to Ukraine, after the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, and ahead of the United States (ranking in %). Source: Vlastimil Válek / Twitter

“According to the head of the Ukrainian president’s office, the Czech Republic is the third most generous country in the world. We can be proud of ourselves again. Thank you all!”, wrote Válek.