













Světluška, a project of the Czech Radio Foundation, has launched its traditional series of Night Runs with the arrival of spring. Next in line is Brno, where the run will take place on Thursday 28 April. This time, instead of the traditional Lužánky Park, the runners will run in Špilberk Castle at 9pm. On-site registration will take place from 7pm. Included in the CZK 500 ticket is a sports bag for each participant and either a multifunctional scarf or a headlamp. Photo credit: Viktor Polacek

Brno, April 19 (BD) – To add an extra incentive for this year’s participants, an accompanying program will include performances and workshops by the JUMP IT sports team and local artists.

The man behind the concept of the Night Run, in its 11th year this year, is David Podhola, one of the event’s founders. In collaboration with producer Jakub Drocár from Punk Film and director Petr Dvořák, they have produced a “jumping” video invitation to this year’s run. Alongside David Švehlík, Judit Bardos and Pavel Batěk, the actor and director Milana Šteindler also appears, as the face of this year’s event.

“It is Milan who proves with wit that anyone can become a runner with a higher mission. All you have to do is jump in, jump in for a run with us. Just on this simple parallel of meaning is the basis of this year’s communication. In the jump, our actors will always change into runners with a headlamp, or fireflies,” said Podhola, explaining the theme of this year’s campaign.

Brno runners will have a choice of one (3 km) or two (6 km) circuits. There is no need to run, walking is also encouraged, with participants of all ages welcome to support a good cause. Companies can also register to support their employees.

Participants in Brno will find the musical entertainment of singer Tereza Mašková and DJ Schaff. The sports team JUMP IT will give short “bouncy” performances and workshops for runners. The whole evening will be presented by Jarka Eliášová from Czech Radio.

There will also be refreshments from the general partner Kaufland, who will also provide a photo booth for the event. There will be stands of the other main partners – Hannah, which will take care of the warm-up beforehand and will hold a prize competition at its stand, and Česká spořitelna, which will host an insight game before the run. Runners will also be able to learn about herbal products, provided by the Herbadent ambulance. Partner Hella will provide illuminated route markings in all the participating cities.The funds collected for the Světluška fundraiser are distributed year-round to the blind, and visually impaired applicants are encouraged regardless of age. Registration for the run is open at www.behprosvetlusku.cz. For more information, visit www.svetluska.net.