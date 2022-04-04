













For the thirteenth time, Brno audiences will be able to enjoy Theatre World Brno – an international theatre showcase, and one of the three largest theatre festivals in the country. This year’s edition will take place from 24 to 29 May. Photo credit: Robert Vystrčil

Brno, April 4 (BD) – For the thirteenth time this May, the City of Brno will host Theatre World Brno, one of the three largest theatre festivals in the country. This year, over 50 companies from all over the world will come to Brno, and the audience will be able to choose from a rich accompanying programme, which includes workshops, discussions, debates, an online programme and the premiere of a documentary film about the director Eva Tálská.

The audience will have the opportunity to see foreign productions from Israel, France, Poland, Hungary and Belarus. Each of the productions is also an invitation to dialogue over current themes that expose the vulnerability and fragility of the contemporary world and open up the different thematic lines of the festival. Photo credit: Kibbutz Contemporary Dance Company, Israël / Eyal Hirsch

The main programme of the festival will take place from 24 to 29 May, preceded by a prologue in the form of two performances and the premiere of a theatre documentary, and concluding with a short epilogue in June.

The festival’s dramaturgy this year focuses on the phenomenon of the spectator. Instead of an overarching theme, this year’s festival is dedicated to a common search for what theatre is and can be, and what forms, new perspectives and roots need to be rediscovered. The ambition of the organisers is to create an unforgettable “theatrical landscape” in which it will be possible to discover the world of theatre together with the audience. The motto “Theatre is…” is designed to be a sentence that every visitor to the festival can engage with in their own way during the last week of May in Brno.

For the first time this year, the foreign language community living in Brno can also enjoy the festival, as some of the performances will have English subtitles. Tickets for the festival performances can be purchased either online on the festival website or at the box offices of the participating theatres. Box office opening times, as well as all other information can be found on https://divadelnisvet.cz/.