













According to the Labour Force Survey conducted by the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO), the employment rate rose by 1% year-on-year to February 2022. The unemployment rate has decreased by 0.8% in the same period, but increased among women. The share of the population who are economically active increased by 0.4%. Photo credit: Freepik.

Czech Republic, 31 March (BD) – The share of employed people in the population aged 15-64 reached 75.2% in February, an increase of 1pp compared to February 2021. The employment rate for men was 82.3% and for women 67.7%. The percentage of employed persons aged 15–29 was 45.0%, rising to 87.4% for those aged 30–49, and 78.6% for 50–64 year olds.

The share of the unemployed among the economically active (i.e. the sum of the employed and the unemployed) reached 2.5% in February, a drop of 0.8 percentage points year-on-year. The unemployment rate for men was 1.8% and for women 3.2%.

“The increase in unemployment in February was exclusively among women. While the male unemployment rate is still at a record low in a European comparison, the Czech Republic cannot boast in terms of gender,” said Dalibor Holý, director of the CZSO’s Labor Market and Equal Opportunities Statistics Department.

The share of the economically active in the population aged 15–64 has reached 77.0%, an increase of 0.4pp compared to February 2021. The economic activity rate among men (83.8%) exceeded that of women by 13.8 percentage points.