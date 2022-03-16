













This year marks the 100th anniversary of the unique archaeological discovery of the tomb of Pharaoh Tutankhamun. Through the exhibition “Tutankhamun – His Tomb and Treasures”, visitors can experience the discovery of the world’s most famous tomb, with more than 1,000 exhibits documenting the time of the pharaohs more than 3,000 years ago. Photo credit: JVS Group

Brno, March 16 (BD) – One of the most beautiful exhibitions in the world, “Tutankhamun – His Tomb and Treasures”, is opening at the Brno Exhibition Centre on 26 April. The exhibition is organised exactly as the tomb was discovered 100 years ago. All the sacred objects, statuettes, jewels and sarcophagi lie in the same places where they were found. The exhibition features more than 1,000 objects, over an area of more than 2,000 square metres, including Tutankhamun’s world-famous gold death mask and his golden sarcophagus.

“This is one of the most beautiful exhibitions in the world,” said Květa Havelková, spokesperson for the exhibition. “You really feel the splendour, but also the impeccable craftsmanship of all the pharaoh’s objects. But more than that, we are still fascinated by the incredibly complex cultural and religious heritage that this ancient treasure has left for the world. Many of its secrets have yet to be discovered. Thanks to the impressive installation of the exhibition, you will literally find yourself inside the ancient tomb and experience all of these ancient mysteries for yourself.”

All of the exhibits were constructed in the traditional way, according to a craft tradition that is thousands of years old, under the strict supervision of Egyptologists from around the world. As they are perfect replicas, all the objects from the pharaoh’s tomb can be gathered in one place, creating a vivid picture of an ancient advanced civilization.

The exhibition is suitable not only for adult admirers of ancient cultures, but also presents a new and unusual experience for children. Thanks to the unique way in which the exhibition is presented and the audio guide, available free of charge, visitors will learn about the story of Howard Carter’s discovery, as explained through the exhibits.

The exhibition is organised by JVS GROUP, and will feature a gallery dedicated to Czech Egyptology and original Egyptian pieces from Czech collections.

Although the exhibition space is large, tickets will only be sold for a fixed period of time to ensure that the exhibition runs smoothly and that all health regulations are observed. Special discounts are available to school groups with advance reservation.

For more information, visit www.TUT-Brno.cz

All of the sacred objects people can find during the exhibition are going to be presented the same way as they were discovered 100 years ago. Photo credit: JVS Group