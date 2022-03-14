













As of 5pm on Sunday, the South Moravian Refugee Assistance Centre (KACPU) had handled 12,731 Ukrainian refugees and found accommodation for 2,810. On Sunday, there were 595 registrations at KACPU before 5pm. 502 people are currently in emergency accommodation at the centre. Photo credit: Freepik

Brno, 14 March (BD) – There are currently two gyms prepared as accommodation for refugees from Ukraine, in Mikulov and Hodonín, each with 100 beds, which will come into operation from Tuesday, 15 March. Each municipality in the South Moravian Region, has prepared emergency accommodation in the form of one gym per district.

The centres are now urgently looking for folding or inflatable loungers, sleeping bags, mats, blankets and mattresses. Donations are accepted 24 hours in pavilion B at the Brno Exhibition Centre – at service door number 2, entrance through gate number 4.