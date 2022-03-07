













The Brno Short Story Writing Contest is back in Brno for the sixth edition. This year’s theme is Opening Up, the best short story will win CZK 7,000.

Written by Brno Short Story Writing Contest

Brno, March 7 (BD) – In its sixth year, the Brno Short Story Writing Contest will take advantage of the general feeling of post-pandemic freedom with its biggest ever total prize pool: CZK 12,000.

Not coincidentally, the theme for this 2022 contest is also about positive forward movement: Opening Up.

The deadline for entries is Sunday, 15 May 2022.

The best short story will win CZK 7,000, second place gets CZK 3,500, and third place gets CZK 1,500.

There are several ways that the contest has grown:

– There is an additional juror: Welcome aboard 2021 winner Anne Johnson!

– The Brno Expat Centre provided a lot of the prize money thanks to the success of the “Brno Legends: a colouring book for expat kids” project;

– Brno Daily is again a Media Sponsor;

– And, the contest has a new in-kind sponsor. The Jetveo Platform and App Builder will provide some technological help to give the entry process a boost.

The BSSWC is a free contest. Only one entry per person. The short stories must be in English, 2,500 words or less, and address the theme “Opening Up” in some significant way. Entries must be submitted by email by midnight Sunday, 15 May 2022. Winners will be announced in June.

The jury includes a cross-section of local cultural icons and writing enthusiasts:

• Don Sparling, a co-founder of the Brno Expat Centre and a longtime leader in the local expat and Masaryk University communities;

• Tomáš Kačer, a teacher in the Department of English and American Studies at MU and a translator;

• Anna Formánková, a translator and book editor at MOBA Publishing House;

• Theo Singleton, a member of the Brno Writers Group;

• Anne Johnson, the winner of this contest in 2021 and a local theater producer; and

• Lee Adams, the co-founder of both the Brno Writers Group and the Brno Short Story Writing Contest.

The jury will be instructed that the contest is focused on creating a story that includes the theme “Opening Up” in some significant way. The story is the most important aspect, including writing, originality, character development, and plot development. It is understood that most of the entrants will not be native English speakers and that, in fact, this may be their first attempt to write creatively in English. All entrants should endeavour to adhere to the rules of English; however, spelling and grammar will not be critical for success.

Brno Daily and the Brno Expat Centre are both media sponsors of the Brno Short Story Writing Contest.

The Jetveo Platform and App Builder (jetveo.io) is an in-kind sponsor.

For more information, go to the contest website at or visit the Brno Writers Group Facebook page. You can also email brnowritersgroup@gmail.com with any questions.