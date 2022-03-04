













WHERE in Brno in March? The latest edition of the cultural magazine KAM v Brně (WHERE in Brno), with its dedicated English section at the back, has plenty of tips on what to do! Image: KAM v Brně/Adéla Wiederlechnerová

Brno, March 4 (BD) – Wandering what to do with your free time? Well, the best thing to do is read WHERE in Brno and experience local culture! What’s going on in March? Look forward to premieres of plays and films, concerts and other entertainment. We recommend checking out the new edition of WHERE. A dedicated English section at the back of the magazine awaits you – as well as the best tips on what to do in your free time.

The WHERE magazine has a new design so it is easier than ever to find interesting things in it. Plus the BRNO DNES section offers a structured overview of events by days.

Where to find WHERE? At all the regular places like cultural institutions and restaurants, but we recommend subscribing. Do you want to support the creators of the magazine? You can have KAM v Brne/WHERE in Brno delivered straight to your mailbox every month. Get a subscription at shop.pocketmedia.cz.