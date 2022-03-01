













The 8th LIVE edition of Jobspin Multilingual Job Fair in Brno will take place at Trznice building on Zelny trh (map) on Saturday, March 5th, 2022 at 10AM-4:30PM. This job fair gives you the opportunity to meet the hiring managers of the most important international employers in the region that you might not be able to access any other way. Photo: Brno Job Fair in October 2021.

Jobspin Job Fair offers interesting networking programs, CV consulting, and useful workshops & seminars. The event is FREE to attend for all job seekers. You can find more information on the official website and get your free ticket here.

6 EXPERT PRESENTATIONS & RECRUITING SESSIONS

The presentation room is located at the top floor of Trznice.

10:10-10:55

Brno Expat Centre: “What happens with the 26% of your gross salary that you never receive?”

Before sending you the monthly paycheck, your employer pays your taxes, your health insurance and your contribution to the social security system. What exactly does this mean? And what benefits and securities are you entitled to receive in return?

Speaker: Jan Kopkáš, Brno Expat Centre Senior Consultant

11:00-11:45

Lufthansa InTouch: “Best employee benefit ever!”

Gather precious memories with Lufthansa InTouch Brno.

Speaker: Elias Ronen, Performance and Planning Specialist

12:00-12:45

Kyndryl: “Be better with Kyndryl.”

Experienced leaders will show you what does the journey of developing yourself mean within a big company with thousands of opportunities and career possibilities, from junior technical support specialist up to experienced senior roles.

Speakers: Daria Glukhova, Digital Workplace Services Education Specialist and Vojtech Micka, Digital Workspace Services Squad Leader

13:00-13:45

RWS: “Work in Translation! How to get a job at the No.1 localization company in the world”

Join us to find out, how to prepare and succeed in an interview with us and in the meantime explore what localization is and what happens when it goes really wrong.

Speaker: Lívia Babincová

14:00-14:45

MANN+HUMMEL Service: “Leadership in Filtration – MANN+HUMMEL”

Creating Cleaner Mobility │ Cleaner Air │ Cleaner Water: We are building a new LS&E Team

Speakers: Tomáš Burian, Global Service Head O2C & Marta Jarošová, HR Business Partner

15:00-15:45

AT&T: “Make a Global Impact with AT&T.”

Introduction to AT&T in Europe and CZ, work life at AT&T and it’s benefits including career path.

Speakers: Mark Robinson, Manager, Customer Care & Mircea Ionescu, Manager, Customer Care

WORKSHOPS

FREE CV CONSULTATIONS WITH CPL JOBS S.R.O.

“Our most experienced consultants from the Multilingual section will be waiting for you at the Cpl stand.”

ML section in Cpl oversees only candidates for multi-language positions in fields like: Finance, Marketing, IT, HR, Supply chain and more…They will advise you on how your CV should look like in 2022, what you should not forget about at the interview, or what the specific of Czech market are at this time. You can also ask about what positions and skills are currently most in demand and how to find the right job for you in the Czech Republic most effectively.

WORKSHOP: CAREER CONSULTATIONS AT SKILL CENTRE

Skill Centre is a socially innovative project, which supports establishing cooperation between foreigners, employers, and public administration institutions in the field of the Czech labour market.

It is run by the South Moravian Region and the City of Brno.

The career consultations for participants will be provided from 10AM to 2PM.

FREE RELOCATION CONSULTATIONS WITH FOREIGNERS BRNO AND BRNO EXPAT CENTRE

Visit stands of our partners Foreigners Brno and Brno Expat Centre and ask your questions about relocation to Brno, visa, life. Their experts will be there to help you!

WORKSHOP: JOB SEARCH CONSULTATIONS WITH CENTRUM BRUSINKA

Centrum Brusinka is providing consultations for foreign job seekers to help to explore new job opportunities and further career development. Is your CV and motivational letter up to date and accurate? Do you know any useful tips to talk to local headhunters ? Let’s check together!

Also we will advise you, how to learn Czech and English languages fast to get more job offers, and how to help your children with integration at Czech school and society.