Given the news that has begun to spread from Ukraine, and the escalating situation not only on the Ukrainian-Russian border, but throughout the country, I would like to express my support for the Ukrainian government and people, both from myself and from the Brno City Council.

This barbaric act of aggression by Russian President Vladimir Putin is completely incomprehensible to me in the 21st century. I reject such a breach of the sovereignty of a European state with which we have a long-standing partnership. It is likely to result in thousands of deaths, including civilians.

In view of these events, we will convene an extraordinary council at which we plan to terminate our partnership with Russian cities.

I already met with Ukrainian Consul Anna Proshko, to discuss possible scenarios for possible help. One of them is humanitarian aid to our partner city of Kharkov, mainly in the form of medical supplies, which are in short supply at the scene and which we will try to provide in cooperation with city hospitals.

Subsequently, in agreement with councillors, we raised the Ukrainian flag at the New Town Hall as a symbol of support. We have joined a number of cities and institutions that reject the Russian invasion.

As a mother of two, I cannot imagine myself in a situation similar to that faced by the people of Ukraine, especially in the bombarded cities and border areas. It is our duty to fight for democracy, to try to prevent aggression and, above all, to help those in need.

We are ready to support the local community of Ukrainians, but also to provide assistance to those who will be forced to leave their country due to the horrors of war. In this matter, I am also in contact with the Governor of the South Moravian Region. The region is now updating the list of emergency accommodation. If the situation so requires, we will look for accommodation for these people in the city beyond this crisis management, as requested by the Ukrainian consulate.

Ukraine will not be left alone in this war.

