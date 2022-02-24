













The South Moravian Road Administration and Maintenance Office (SÚS JMK) plans to implement 79 construction projects this year, including 38 bridges. A total of CZK 2.301 billion will be invested in these projects, provided that sufficient funding can be obtained through subsidies. Photo credit: Pixabay

Brno, Feb 24 (BD) – The South Moravian Region will invest CZK 579 million, alongside anticipated subsidies of CZK 1.426 billion from Integrated Regional Operational Programme/Integrated Territorial Investments (IROP/ITI), and CZK 296 million from the State Transport Infrastructure Fund (SFDI). The region’s financing was approved today, February 23rd, by regional councillors.

All the projects implemented by SÚS JMK this year are financed from the regional budget. The rest will be covered by subsidies from the SFDI and the EU, according to the South Moravian Region’s council for transport. About CZK 52 million will be spent repairing bridges.

Among the biggest constructions this year is the bypass of Čebín (road II/385), which will cost CZK 350 million. On the road II/374 Rájec, the flyover is to be finished this year, costing CZK 222 million. In Blansko, on road III/37937, a bridge will be completed at a total cost of CZK 218 million, according to Roman Hanák, Director of SUS JMK.

Another CZK 7 million will be invested by the Regional authorities to improve skid resistance in selected dangerous sections, install and renew guardrails, install guardrails on bridges and to highlight and renew horizontal road markings. This year’s investment program also includes CZK 1 million for noise monitoring surveys and noise studies. A further CZK 7.385 million will go towards ensuring traffic safety, 95% of which is covered by the Motorway Safety Fund (BESIP).