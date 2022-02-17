













In the third quarter of 2021, greenhouse gas emissions from the EU were 881 million tons of CO2 equivalent (CO2 eq.), slightly below pre-pandemic levels. This information comes from data on quarterly estimates of greenhouse gas emissions by economic activity published today by Eurostat. Photo credit: Pixabay

EU / CZ, Feb 17 (BD) – Greenhouse gas emissions from the EU economy in the third quarter of 2021 increased by 6% compared to the same quarter a year earlier. This increase is largely because of the economic rebound after the sharp decline in activity in the same quarter of 2020 due to the COVID-19 crisis. In the third quarter of 2019, before the pandemic, emissions were 891 million tons.

In the third quarter of 2021, most greenhouse gas emissions came from manufacturing, electricity supply, households, and agriculture.

Based on economic activity data, in most EU member states, the third quarter of 2021 showed an increase in greenhouse gas emissions compared to the same quarter of 2020, reflecting the post-pandemic recovery. Despite the effect of the economic rebound between the third quarters of 2020 and 2021, the long-term trend in EU greenhouse gas emissions shows a steady reduction towards the EU targets.

The Czech Republic generates 3.5% of the EU’s total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and has reduced emissions at a slower pace than the EU average since 2005, according to a report from the European Parliament in February 2021

Although Czech per capita emissions decreased at a similar rate as the overall EU rate between 2005 and 2018, they rose slightly in 2019, going against the EU trend.

The Czech Republic was responsible for 131 million tons of CO2 equivalent (MtCO2e) emissions in 2019, a drop of almost 13% since 2005. This is below the EU-wide emissions reduction of 19% in the same period. Czech net emissions have shown an overall increase of 1.2% on account of land use, land use change and forestry (LULUCF) developments, according to the report of the European Parliament.