













To celebrate the 700th anniversary of the birth of Jan Jindřich of Luxembourg, Margrave of Moravia, various activities will be organized throughout this year. The festivities started on February 13th with a ceremony held in St. Peter and Paul’s Church in Mělník. Photo credit: The Cities of Brno and Mělník.

Brno, Feb 16 (BD) – This year marks the 700th anniversary of the birth of Jan Jindřich of Luxembourg, who moved to Brno in 1350 soon after becoming the Margrave of Moravia. His stay in the city is considered as a significant historical event and an important moment in the development of the City of Brno and Moravia in general.

A project called “From Mělník to Brno and Královo Pole: In the footsteps of Jan Jindřich of Luxembourg, Margrave of Moravia” has been created as a cooperation between the South Moravian Region, the City of Brno, the 1st Deputy Mayor Petr Hladík, the City of Mělník with the Mayor of Mělník and the Regional Museum of the Central Bohemian Region.This project involves a number of commemorative activities which will take place throughout 2022.

The year of celebrations began on February 13th with a ceremony held in St. Peter and Paul’s Church in Mělník, with a solemn mass led by local parish priest Jacek Zyzak. The celebration was attended by many guests, including the Mayor of Mělník Ctirad Mikeš, the Deputy Mayor of Mělník Petr Volf, the Mayor of the Municipal District Karin Karasová and many others.

This celebration was followed by an exhibition of replicas of the Luxembourg Crown Jewels, held under the patronage of Jan Šrůtek, Commander of the Brno-Královo Pole Volunteer Fire Brigade, and under strict security measures with the Mělník City Police. Within the framework of this exhibition, a lecture was also held about John Jindřich, and the Moravian Luxembourgers in general.

A number of commemorative activities are planned throughout the year, culminating in an exhibition at the Královopolské vintage festival in Brno-Královo Pole from September 9th-11th, and a week later at the Mělník vintage festival from September 16th-18th.