













WHERE in Brno in February? The latest edition of the cultural magazine KAM v Brně (WHERE in Brno), with its dedicated English section at the back, has plenty of tips on things to do! Photo credit: KAM v Brně/Adéla Wiederlechnerová

Brno, Feb 14 (BD) – Is the cold and rainy weather getting you down this February? Well, we recommend reading the new issue of WHERE to help you experience the local culture! What’s going on in February? You can look forward to premieres of plays and films, concerts and other forms of entertainment. With a dedicated English section at the back of the magazine, WHERE is your guide to the coolest events in Brno in February, and lots of great tips on how to use your free time.

WHERE now has a brand new design, so it is easier than ever to read and find things to match your interests. Plus, the BRNO DNES section offers a structured overview of events day by day.

Where to find WHERE? At all the regular places like cultural institutions and restaurants, and you can also subscribe. If you want to support the creators of the magazine, you can have KAM v Brne/WHERE in Brno delivered straight to your mailbox every month. Get a subscription at shop.pocketmedia.cz.