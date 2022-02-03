













Are you planning to renovate your roof, house, or garden using ecological solutions? The City of Brno is operating two eco-subsidy programs that could help. From February 1st, you can apply for projects in two programs: “Green roofs!” and “Catch the Rain!” Credit: ekodotace.brno.cz.

Brno, Feb 3 (BD) – Both programs have been operating in Brno since 2019, and have so far helped implement 176 green roofs and 89 rainwater projects in the city. Applications for the programs are submitted via the Grantys platform, to make it easier to apply.

“Green roofs!” supports green and sustainable urban development solutions. A roof planted with greenery is not only aesthetically pleasing, but above all it maintains the thermal stability of the building, cooling in summer and adding another insulating layer in winter. The subsidy can be used for new or reconstructed family houses or garages, to a maximum roof area of 1,000 m2.

“Catch the Rain!” is a subsidy program of the State Environmental Fund, focused on supporting the building of underground water reservoirs, which can then be used for various purposes. Rainwater is most often used to water gardens, and can also be used for flushing toilets.

Applications for both programs can be submitted between February 1st and October 31st.