













Due to the decrease of passengers caused by the omicron outbreak in the country, Brno Transport Company (DPMB) has announced a switch to the limited holiday transport schedule. Photo credit: KK / BD.

Brno, Jan 31 (BD) – “Due to a significant decrease in passengers and an increasing number of sick drivers, as of Monday, January 31st, 2022, public transport in Brno will switch to holiday timetables,” the company announced on Friday.

“At the same time, we are including reinforcement vehicles at peak times. The measure is valid until further notice,” said DPMB.