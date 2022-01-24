













One of the new government’s stated priorities is digitalization. Prime Minister Petr Fiala has announced the intention to bring “ID cards and driving licence to mobile phones”. Photo credit: Freepik.

Czech Republic, Jan 24 (BD) – “We will abolish the obligation to carry ID cards and other documents and replace them with electronic documents,” announced Fiala (ODS), as one of his priorities for this government.

The statement was accompanied with a graphic announcing the plans.