In Brief: Government To Decide On Obligatory Vaccination
15
The Czech government is voting today on a decree ordering compulsory vaccination against Covid-19 for selected professions and people over 60 years of age. Photo credit: Freepik
Czech Republic, Jan 19 (BD) – The government will also vote on the extension of the “pandemic law” until August 2023. The press briefing is scheduled to take place this afternoon.https://brnodaily.com/2022/01/19/news/politics/in-brief-government-to-decide-on-obligatory-vaccination/https://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/covid-19-coronavirus-vaccinaiton-syringe-credit-freepik-1024x683.jpghttps://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/covid-19-coronavirus-vaccinaiton-syringe-credit-freepik-150x100.jpgCzech Republic / WorldPoliticsCovid-19,Czech Republic,Omikron,VaccineThe Czech government is voting today on a decree ordering compulsory vaccination against Covid-19 for selected professions and people over 60 years of age. Photo credit: FreepikCzech Republic, Jan 19 (BD) – The government will also vote on the extension of the 'pandemic law' until August 2023. The...BD StaffBD Staff team@brnodaily.czAdministratorBrno Daily - English News and Events in Brno.Brno Daily