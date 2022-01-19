  • 15
The Czech government is voting today on a decree ordering compulsory vaccination against Covid-19 for selected professions and people over 60 years of age. Photo credit: Freepik

Czech Republic, Jan 19 (BD) – The government will also vote on the extension of the “pandemic law” until August 2023. The press briefing is scheduled to take place this afternoon.

