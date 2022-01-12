













The city police received a call on Sunday evening from a trolleybus driver, alerting officers about a man who was undressing at a tram stop on Křenová in freezing temperatures. Photo credit: Freepik

Brno, Jan 12 (BD) – When police officers arrived at the scene, the 45-year-old man was wearing only underwear, and for no apparent reason, was repeatedly taking off and putting on his shoes. He had no visible injuries, but was freezing due to the severely cold temperatures. The officers therefore immediately wrapped him in isothermal foil and a disposable blanket to keep him warm. Finding no indications of alcohol or drug use, the officers concluded that the man was suffering from mental health issues. He was later taken to hospital by paramedics.