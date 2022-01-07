













The year 2022 will be marked in Brno as the 200th anniversary of the birth of Gregor Johann Mendel. In addition to a number of planned events, balls with Mendel’s initials will drop from the astronomical clock on namesti Svobody throughout the year to commemorate the scientific giant. Credit:K.Gardoňová

Brno, Jan 05 (BD) – The glass balls with a red circle and a large green M, a reference to the abbot and scientist G.J. Mendel can be found every day at 11am at the clock on namesti Svobody. Throughout the year, the balls will commemorate the 200th anniversary of the birth of the abbot, scientist, beekeeper, and naturalist, undoubtedly one of the most prestigious personalities associated with Brno, whose early studies of genetics are known all over the world.

Among other things, the installation of a thematic monument on the newly reconstructed Mendlovo namesti is also planned for this year, not far from the Augustinian Abbey where Mendel worked. The statue, named “Hrachovina”, will refer to the genetic laws that the scientist established through the interbreeding of peas. The designer of the 4.6-metre bronze sculpture is Brno artist Jaromír Gargulák.

Other events that will take place on the occasion of the 200th anniversary, organized by a wide range of institutions, can be found on this website.