













The National Theatre of Brno (NdB) has a full schedule of opera, ballet and theatrical performances, to brighten up your cold winter. Credit: KK / Brnodaily

Brno, Jan 06 (BD) –Though the weather will be unpleasant for the next couple of months, there are some theatrical warm spots on the calendar that may be of interest — and scratch your cultural itch, too.

Brno has many opportunities to experience big-name culture, including ballet, opera and English-subtitled plays. NdB curates three of the most famous theatres — Janáčkovo divadlo (Janacek Theatre), Mahenovo divadlo (Mahen Theatre) and divadlo Reduta (Reduta Theatre), and there are also many other offerings throughout the city, including English-language plays and musicals.

The schedule for the National Theatre of Brno (NdB) features many interesting performances that will surely brighten up your winter. Here are some highlights:

• Shakespeares’ Vecer trikralovy (Twelfth Night) is a good way to practice your Czech. Read the play in English; then follow the performance in Czech. It has performances on January 28th (premiere) and 29th, February 3rd, 12th and 17th, and April 3rd.

• February 8th will be a big night, as NdB Ballet will present a special performance of Bajadera at Janáček Theater with three soloists from the Royal Ballet in London — Vadim Muntagirov, Fumi Kaneko and Yasmine Naghdi.

• The homage to Beethoven, which premiered last fall, has been the talk of the town. The ballet will have encore presentations on March 11th, 12th, 17th and 20th.

• Mozart’s Magic Flute will be performed in the spring: April 13th (premiere), 14th, 17th, 23rd and 30th, and May 7th and 20th.

• Popelka (Cinderella) is a timeless story that is perfect for the kids. Performances are May 13th (premiere), 14th, 17th, 18th and 31st.

• Finally, Shakespeare will return with Othello just as the summer arrives, with performances on July 17th (premiere), 19th, 21st and 28th.

Click here to see the website for the complete schedule, ticket information and more details.

Coronavirus Safeguards

There are strict conditions for audience members to protect against the transmission of COVID-19:

• proof of COVID-19 vaccination must be provided, with at least 14 days since the last vaccine dose (second for two-dose vaccines, first for single-dose vaccines), or:

• evidence of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 disease no longer than 180 days before the day of the event.

Children between the ages of 12 and 18 can prove non-infectivity with a negative RT-PCR test up to 72 hours old, as can those with a contraindication to vaccinations and people who are currently being vaccinated. These conditions do not apply to children under 12 years of age.

Everyone present in a theater building must wear a respirator at all times

Janáček Brno 2022 Tickets on Sale

An event that puts Brno on the international cultural map will be held later this year: the Janáček Brno 2022 festival.

If you live in Brno and you have not been introduced to the local composer, this is your chance.

See https://janacek-brno.cz/en/ for more information.