In Brief: New ICU Ward For Covid-19 Patients Filled In One Day
22
According to the Brno University Hospital (FN Brno), a newly-opened ICU ward for Covid-19 patients was filled within a day. Credit: JMK.
Brno, Dec 2 (BD) – FN Brno opened a new ICU ward for Covid-19 positive patients as a result of the sky-rocketing number of cases in the Czech Republic in the past month. Daily case numbers have recently seen record highs, and have surpassed 20,000 several times in the last two weeks. On Tuesday there were 21,973 new confirmed cases of Covid-19. The new ICU ward was filled within one day with covid positive patients
On the bright side, the number of daily vaccinations has been gradually rising throughout November. On Tuesday there were 66,933 doses administered, according to the Czech Ministry of Health, 10,000 more than the previous Tuesday.https://brnodaily.com/2021/12/02/brno/in-brief-new-icu-ward-for-covid-19-patients-filled-in-one-day/https://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/south-moravia-coronavirus-credit-jmk-1024x683.pnghttps://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/south-moravia-coronavirus-credit-jmk-150x100.pngBrnoNewsBrno,CoronavirusAccording to the Brno University Hospital (FN Brno), a newly-opened ICU ward for Covid-19 patients was filled within a day. Credit: JMK.Brno, Dec 2 (BD) - FN Brno opened a new ICU ward for Covid-19 positive patients as a result of the sky-rocketing number of cases in the Czech Republic...Christiaan PrinslooChristiaan Prinsloocjpwork4@gmail.comAuthorI was born in South Africa and moved here to Brno in 2020. I enjoy: movies, coffee, going out and playing video games.Brno Daily