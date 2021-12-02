













According to the Brno University Hospital (FN Brno), a newly-opened ICU ward for Covid-19 patients was filled within a day. Credit: JMK.

Brno, Dec 2 (BD) – FN Brno opened a new ICU ward for Covid-19 positive patients as a result of the sky-rocketing number of cases in the Czech Republic in the past month. Daily case numbers have recently seen record highs, and have surpassed 20,000 several times in the last two weeks. On Tuesday there were 21,973 new confirmed cases of Covid-19. The new ICU ward was filled within one day with covid positive patients

On the bright side, the number of daily vaccinations has been gradually rising throughout November. On Tuesday there were 66,933 doses administered, according to the Czech Ministry of Health, 10,000 more than the previous Tuesday.