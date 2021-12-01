













WHERE in Brno in December? The latest edition of the cultural magazine KAM v Brně (WHERE in Brno), with a dedicated English section at the back, will give you tips on what to do! Image: KAM v Brně/yvans.

Brno, Dec 1 (BD) – Winter is here. Unfortunately the Christmas markets are cancelled this year, but there is still a lot to do in Brno. What’s going on in December? You can look forward to premieres of plays and films, concerts and other entertainment. We recommend checking out the new edition of WHERE. A dedicated English section at the back of the magazine awaits you – as well as the best tips on how to spend your free time.

In WHERE you will also find a feature article on “Hlinky”, with many photos from this interesting part of Brno. An interview with Zbyněk Šolc, director of Brno City Museum, could be great practice if you are learning Czech.

Where to find WHERE? At all the regular places including cultural institutions and restaurants, but we recommend subscribing. Do you want to support the creators of the magazine? You can have KAM v Brne/WHERE in Brno delivered straight to your mailbox every month. Get a subscription at shop.pocketmedia.cz.