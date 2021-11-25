













Due to the deterioration of the epidemic situation, the government has declared a state of emergency, to be in force from midnight tonight. New measures will come into force tomorrow to control the spread of the virus. Credit: Vlada.cz.

Czech Rep, Nov 24 (BD) – The outgoing government met this afternoon to discuss a new state of emergency. As reported by Novinky, the state of emergency will come into force from midnight tonight.

From 6pm tomorrow, Friday November 26th, new measures will come into force. These include:

A closing time of 10pm for pubs, clubs, and restaurants.

A ban on drinking alcohol in public spaces.

Social meetings and celebrations will be limited to 100 participants.

Sporting and cultural events will be limited to 1,000 participants.

Christmas markets will be suspended, with the exception of sales of Christmas trees and carp.

The numbers are constantly increasing. On Wednesday there were 18,000 new confirmed cases, while on Tuesday there were 26,000, the highest daily number of cases yet.

This article was updated at 6pm, 25.11.21, to include specific details of the new measures.