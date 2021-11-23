In Brief: Government Postpones Decision on State of Emergency
16
According to Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, the government will delay declaring a state of emergency unless it is requested by regional governors. Credit: Vlada.cz.
Czech Rep, Nov 23 (BD) – Despite comments yesterday from Health Minister Adam Vojtech that a state of emergency would be required in the Czech Republic, the government has not yet discussed the possibility. According to Prime Minister Babiš, they will wait until such a measure is requested by regional governors.
“We will want a clear opinion from the governors on whether they demand the declaration of a state of emergency,” he explained, adding that the Government Council for Health Risks will meet with regional governors on Tuesday morning.
Chief Hygienist Pavla Svrčinová said yesterday that a state of emergency would help overcrowded hospitals, where more and more patients are hospitalized with Covid-19. However, many politicians spoke out against the move yesterday, including Interior Minister Jan Hamacek (CSSD), Education Minister Robert Plaga (ANO), and members of the incoming government.https://brnodaily.com/2021/11/23/news/politics/in-brief-government-postpones-decision-on-state-of-emergency/https://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Czech-Republic-Prime-Minister-Andrej-Babis-at-the-press-conference-credit-vlada.cz_-1024x683.jpghttps://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Czech-Republic-Prime-Minister-Andrej-Babis-at-the-press-conference-credit-vlada.cz_-150x100.jpgCzech Republic / WorldPoliticsAndrej Babis,Coronavirus,Czech RepublicAccording to Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, the government will delay declaring a state of emergency unless it is requested by regional governors. Credit: Vlada.cz.Czech Rep, Nov 23 (BD) - Despite comments yesterday from Health Minister Adam Vojtech that a state of emergency would be required in the Czech Republic,...Jack Stephens jack.stephens50@gmail.comAuthorA writer and English teacher originally from London who has lived in Brno since 2011, interested in politics, low culture, and all things strange and/or Czech.Brno Daily