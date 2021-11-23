  • 16
According to Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, the government will delay declaring a state of emergency unless it is requested by regional governors. Credit: Vlada.cz.

Czech Rep, Nov 23 (BD) – Despite comments yesterday from Health Minister Adam Vojtech that a state of emergency would be required in the Czech Republic, the government has not yet discussed the possibility. According to Prime Minister Babiš, they will wait until such a measure is requested by regional governors.

“We will want a clear opinion from the governors on whether they demand the declaration of a state of emergency,” he explained, adding that the Government Council for Health Risks will meet with regional governors on Tuesday morning.

Chief Hygienist Pavla Svrčinová said yesterday that a state of emergency would help overcrowded hospitals, where more and more patients are hospitalized with Covid-19. However, many politicians spoke out against the move yesterday, including Interior Minister Jan Hamacek (CSSD), Education Minister Robert Plaga (ANO), and members of the incoming government.

