













A man and woman were arrested for public indecency after starting to play “sex games” outdoors on Nové sady. Credit: Freepik.

Brno, Nov 22 (BD) – This morning a 36-year-old woman and 28-year-old man were arrested on charges of obscene acts in a public place.

The police were alerted to the behaviour of a visibly drunk couple near the shops on Nové sady, who were engaged in sexual activity in a crowded public place, in full view of members of the public passing by.

Upon arrival of the police, the couple defended themselves by arguing that they were not in a public place and were not visible to others. Both of them were under the influence of alcohol. The man tested for 2.63 per mille of alcohol in his blood, and the woman around half a per mille less. Both will be liable for the offence.