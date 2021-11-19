













Last week, students from all over the world competed in the Microsoft Office Specialist World Online Championships, the largest IT competition in the world. The huge multiplayer cultural event was won by Ondrej Cach, a 20 years Czech boy. Credit: Freepik.

Czech Rep, Nov 19 (BD) – The final round of the Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship, the largest IT competition in the world, was held virtually from November 9th to 11th, involving 160 participants aged 13-22, from 33 different countries. In its 19th year, the competition attracted more than 200,000 contestants from 108 countries, competing in regional competitions to qualify for the final.

The competition focused on the contestants’ skills in the use of Microsoft Office Word, Excel and PowerPoint, in different categories based on two different versions of each program. The winner of this year’s “Microsoft Word (Microsoft 365 Apps and Office 2019)” category was 20-year-old Ondrej Cach from Pardubice, who won a prize of $7000. Second place went to Man Weng Tong from Macau and third place Qiao Yan Yang from Malaysia.

Credit: Certiport.

The Championships are run by IT education provider Certiport, and is the only event of its kind endorsed by Microsoft.

“The Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship is one of my favorite events, because these students are excited to compete and inspire us all with their competitive spirit and achievement,” said Leigh Creswell, Director of Public Sector Skills at Microsoft. “These young people who have worked to earn valuable industry-recognized certifications represent a bright future for our industry and a solid foundation for the future skilled global workforce.”