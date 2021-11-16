













The Health Ministry has published an emotional request to its followers on social media accounts this morning. The Ministry is asking citizens to answer calls from staff of regional hygiene offices and complete the self-tracking form. The staff are now able to reach only around 60% of people on the phone and the number is declining. Photo: Freepik.

Czech Rep, Nov 16 (BD) – “REQUEST. Recently, the number of people called has been declining, to around 56-64%. Although it may seem unbelievable, many people block the number from hygiene, and some hang up as soon as the operators call them. Please take the calls, and fill out the self-admission forms,” reads the message from the Ministry.