Traffic will be restricted on Provazníkova on Saturday, November 13th, due to a bridge structure which can handle a limited load. Credit: kopemezabrno.cz.

Brno, Nov 12 (BD) – Tomorrow, Saturday, November 13th, traffic will be limited on Provazníkova due to works on a bridge. Sections of the bridge will be moved away from the road by a crane, and traffic will be briefly interrupted several times (for approximately two minutes).

In the area of ​​the Svitava bridge, Provazníkova will only have one lane in each direction from Tomkovo náměstí to Stará osada.

