













Between November 4th and December 4th, passengers on Brno trams can read poems by famous Ukrainian poets, while public transport passengers in Kharkov will read poems by Brno poets in their subways. Credit: KK / BD.

Brno, Nov 3 (BD) – The Poetry in Motion project promotes the dissemination of poetry and words in the arteries of the city. On 15 trams it will be possible to read the poems of famous Ukrainian poets: from the legendary Sem Klymovsky, poet and philosopher of the 18th century, to contemporary authors such as Artem Poležak or Oleh Kocarev.

Conversely, in Kharkov passengers will read in the subways poems of poets Brno. The “Poetry in Motion” event is part of the larger project “Brno in Kharkov and Kharkov in Brno”, which promotes cultural exchange between the two partner cities.

The inauguration ceremony of the project will take place on November 4th at 10am in Comenius square. The event will be attended by the Mayor of Brno Markéta Vaňková (ODS), City Councillor for Culture Marek Fišer (Pirati), and the General Director of the Brno Transport Company, Miloš Havránek.

Representing the Ukrainian side will be the Head of the Ukrainian Consulate, Hanna Proshko, and Teťana Pylypčuk from the Literary Museum of Kharkov.