This Friday, the outgoing government of Prime Minister Andrej Babiš will vote on increasing the minimum wage, which currently amounts to CZK 15,200 gross per month, according to Novinky.cz. The minimum wage will probably be raised by CZK 1,400. Photo: CG / BD.
Czech Rep, Nov 2 (BD) – Although the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Jana Maláčová (ČSSD) continues to push for an increase to CZK 18,000, the proposal of the total of CZK 16,600 will be more likely approved.
As of 2021, the minimum wage amounts to CZK 15,200, CZK 600 more than in 2020.
