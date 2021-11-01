Mendlovo Náměstí closed on November 1st due to essential works on the water supply and sewer systems, but the closure has caused significant problems for traffic. Credit: DPMB via twitter.
Brno, Nov 1 (BD) – Mendlovo Náměstí is now closed due to essential works on the water supply and sewage systems.
The closure caused congestion on Poříčí and Hlinky, and a few intersecting streets close to the Pisárky depot. Routes 84 and E56 are running over 30 minutes late.
Problems were also encountered on Zvonařka, where there are delays reported on lines 49, 77, 84 and E76.
The Brno Transport Company (DPMB) wrote on Twitter that they are trying to establish a stable interval between connections.
