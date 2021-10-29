













Police officers from the National Center Against Organized Crime (NCOZ) have arrested members of a Ukrainian organised crime group in South Moravia. Credit: Policie.

Brno, Oct 29 (BD) – Police officers from NCOZ arrested members of the so-called Luhaňské brigády last week.

The organized criminal group operated mainly in South Moravia and Brno, and forced victims to pay a lump sum to receive “protection”. The extortion, mainly committed against migrants from Ukraine, occurred through threats to health, life and property.

Credit: Policie.

The police arrested four men and three women, who are accused of organized crime aimed at extortion and face up to 10 years in prison. In particular, the women are accused of “cleaning” the group’s dirty money.

Luhaňské brigády has allegedly made up to CZK 2.5 million. The police are now investigating the exact origin of this money, as well as two firearms that were found during house searches and are now subjected to an appraisal.

NCOZ criminal investigators are inviting other people (such as targeted business owners) who were harmed by the criminal activity of Luhaňské brigády, especially in the South Moravian region, or have essential information on the group’s activity, to contact the police on 974 620 649 or 603 191 007, or by e-mail at ncoz.e5@pcr.cz.