













Walk-in vaccination centres across the country are currently reporting increased interest in vaccination, as from November 1st, restaurants will have to check if customers have a negative test or have been vaccinated against Covid-19, and the tests won’t be available for free for all. Credit: KK / BD.

Czech Rep, Oct 26 (BD) – At the IKEM walk-in centre in Prague-Chodov, 1,048 people were vaccinated on Monday, with over 500 more reported in the Prague Central Station and Brno Olympia walk-in centres, according to data from Chytra Karantena.

Last Friday, around 31,000 vaccines were administered, the highest number in October.

As of today, 6,054,025 people have been completely vaccinated in the Czech Republic, around 57% of the total population.

The increased interest is associated with the regulations that will come into force on November 1st, which include limits on testing and mandatory vaccinations or negative test certificate upon entry of restaurants.