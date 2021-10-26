  • 39
The Brno Transport Company (DPMB) will pay a special bonus of CZK 2,000 to each employee who has been vaccinated or gets vaccinated by the end of 2021. Photo: KK / BD. 

Brno, Oct 26 (BD) – DPMB “wants to appreciate employees’ interest in their health and the health of the team”. Staff can also take a day off after vaccination.

Of the 2,600 employees of DPMB, 1,776 have been vaccinated so far.

