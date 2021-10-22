













The Special Crisis Staff of Masaryk University in Brno has decided to switch from white to green on the university’s traffic light coronavirus measures system, with effect from Monday, October 25th. Photo: Faculty of Social Studies of Masaryk University, credit KK / Brno Daily.

Brno, Oct 22 (BD) – The second largest university in the Czech Republic has announced a tightening of its anti-epidemic measures from Monday, October 25th. University buildings will remain open to students, staff and the public, but the obligation to wear protective respirators applies.

Lectures with more than 150 people will take place in a hybrid form. The university recommends maximizing the homogeneity of the groups, thus limiting the rotation of members. Employees are encouraged to use a combination of onsite presence and working from home.

It is mandatory to wear respirators in the common areas of dormitory buildings.

Mostly, switching to “green” corresponds to the current government measures.