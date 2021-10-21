













Two construction projects of the Brno Transport Company (DPMB) have been recognised in the annual award contest for the best construction projects in the South Moravian Region. Photo: Markéta Vaňková via Twitter.

Brno, Oct 21 (BD) – “Our DPMB scored twice in the South Moravian Regional Construction Competition for 2020. The hall of daily cleaning and daily treatment in Pisárky came first in the category of Industrial and Technological Constructions; the reconstruction of the tram line in Nové sady came second in the category of Transport and Civil Engineering,” said Brno Mayor Marketa Vankova today.

Hned dvakrát uspěl náš @DPMBofficial v soutěži Stavba Jihomoravského kraje 2020. Hala denní očisty a denního ošetření v Pisárkách je první v kategorii Průmyslové a technologické stavby, rekonstrukce tramvajové trati na Nových sadech druhá v kategorii Dopravní a inženýrské stavby. pic.twitter.com/5BMp7K65AT — Markéta Vaňková (@VankovaBrno) October 21, 2021