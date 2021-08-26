











Czech Rep., Aug 26 (BD) – The Ministry of Health will be allocated a budget of almost CZK 24 billion next year, about a billion crowns more than in the draft budget approved by the government in June. Minister of Health Adam Vojtěch made the announcement to reporters after discussions with Finance Minister Alena Schillerová, according to Czech news server Ceske Noviny.

“In addition, the money should be used, among other things, to finance mental health centers, increase the salaries of doctors at hygiene offices and at the State Health Institute,” said Vojtěch. “Part of the money will also go to buy Covid-19 vaccines.”

In the draft budget for 2022, which the government approved before the holidays, CZK 22.7 billion was earmarked for the Ministry of Health, a year-on-year increase of about CZK 4.7 billion. After the meeting, Schillerová confirmed the increase of another roughly CZK one billion. She said the funds would go, for example, to Smart Quarantine, and that CZK 100 million would also fund new beds in child psychiatry.

“It is a field that has faced significant pressure in terms of the number of patients, especially in the Covid period. We know that the capacity today is not sufficient,” said Vojtech. He added that about 100 new beds should be created, and hospitals in Motol, Bohnice, Pilsen, and Velká Bíteš have expressed interest in increasing capacity.

The support for mental health centers, which was brought in as part of the reform of psychiatric care, should be provided next year by a subsidy program approved by the government on Monday. About CZK 223.6 million will be required for this purpose.

In addition, about CZK 23 million from the budget will go to increasing the salaries of doctors working for public health bodies, the State Health Institute or in hygiene agencies. According to Vojtěch, their salaries should increase by approximately CZK 15,000.

The Chamber of Deputies will probably not have time to approve the state budget for next year before the October parliamentary elections. After the election, the government will have to discuss the proposal again and submit it to deputies for approval.