Brno, Aug 25 (BD) – This year, Brno City Council has again set aside CZK 10 million for modifications to improve disabled access on public transport. One of the largest projects will be the modification of the Tábor stop towards Komín. Major work has also been completed at the Hrnčířská stop.

“Since 2017, when we managed to establish the Advisory Board for Barrier-Free Brno, CZK 10 million has been spent every year on removing obstacles to the movement of the disabled or parents with prams,” said Petr Hladík (KDU-CSL), First Deputy Mayor of Brno. “This year, the biggest investment projects include the modification of the Tábor stop in the direction of Komín, the addition of guide rails at the railway station in Králové Pole, the modification of crossings in Kuršova and Teyschlova, and new pedestrian crossings on Majdalenky. During the holidays, we also completed extensive renovations at the Hrnčířská stop.”

The Hrnčířská public transport stop has undergone a major transformation. It is now fully accessible and equipped with assistance for the blind and partially sighted.

“In order for the stop to be barrier-free, parts of the areas immediately adjacent to the platforms of the stops were modified as part of the reconstruction,” added Hladík. “Areas in the entire profile of the platforms were paved, including the installation of new curbs. Elements for the blind and partially sighted were added to the boarding islands and adjacent sidewalks.”

The modification of the Hrnčířská stop cost a total of CZK 3.5 million. The Advisory Board for Barrier-Free Brno also invites suggestions from citizens for further alterations to improve access, at the address bariery@brno.cz.