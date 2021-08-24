











According to fathermag.com, Prague Zoo is one of Europe’s most unmissable destinations for those travelling with kids, coming in at #15 on their “Top 50 Bucket List Destinations for Kids & Families in Europe”. Photo Credit: Freepik.

Czech Rep., Aug 24 (BD) – Travelling has been difficult enough recently, and even more so when travelling with the whole family. Not every holiday destination is ideal for kids, and it can be a little difficult to plan a holiday that will make both the children and parents happy, but some places really come into their own, offering something special for all ages.

In this spirit, parenting website fathermag.com drew up a list of their “Top 50 Bucket List Destinations for Kids & Families in Europe”, with ideas for all those wanting to emerge from the pandemic tourism desert with the whole family in tow! Their research analysed over 250 popular family attractions, including amusement parks and theme parks, aqua parks, beaches, zoos and aquariums, kids museums, and national parks, by comparing their average rating from Google reviews, weighted according to the number of reviews.

Of Czech attractions, Prague Zoo made the list, coming in at #15, with an average rating of 4.8 from over 40,000 reviews. The website praised the zoo’s large variety of animals and plentiful activities for children, concluding that: “From tigers, elephants, gorillas, and giraffes to watching the underwater world, this place is a fantastic getaway for the family.” As an added tip, the website suggests taking the steamboat to get to the zoo, adding an extra fun twist to keep the kids entertained.

The top ranked attraction on the list was the world-famous Disneyland Paris, followed by Europa-Park in the German city of Rust. Other destinations within reasonable travel distance from Brno include Plitvice National Park in Croatia (#4), Vienna’s Prater entertainment park (#6), and Energylandia in Poland (#17).