











Brno City Council has approved the launch of four subsidy programs aimed at supporting sport in 2022, covering disabled athletes, elite sports, adult sports, and the operation of sports venues. The deadline for submitting applications is October 31st this year. Photo Credit: FC Zbrojovka Brno.

Brno, Aug 19 (BD) – Brno City Council has approved the launch of four subsidy programs aimed at supporting sports in 2022. The deadline for submitting applications is October 31st this year.

The first program will support disabled athletes. “We want to create conditions for the high-quality development of disabled athletes and enable all age categories from youth to senior to play sports at the recreational, performance, and elite levels,” said Jaroslav Suchý (KDU-CSL), Brno City Councillor for Sports. Applications for this program will be open from October 1st-31st, 2021, with subsidies available from CZK 5,000 up to CZK 300,000.

Another subsidy program is focused on support for elite sports. “In this case, the subsidy can be used to support athletes and sports clubs, including covering the operating costs of sports infrastructure of clubs operating at the highest level. The funds will be provided to cover non-investment expenses associated with year-round preparation and participation in the highest-level competitions held in the Czech Republic,” said Suchý. Applications will be open from October 19th-31st, with subsidies available from CZK 10,000 to CZK 16,000,000.

The third program is designed for regular sports activities for adults. “These subsidies are intended to support adult athletes and teams at Brno sports clubs, such as Sokol or Orel, which organise regular sports activities and adult competitions, including small-scale sports events,” said Suchý. Applications will be open from October 1st to 31st, with subsidies available from CZK 5,000 to CZK 3,000,000.

The last program is to support the operation of sports venues. “These subsidies are intended to ensure the year-round operation of sports facilities in the City of Brno. In the case of sports grounds operating from school premises, it is conditional on the grounds being accessible to the general public,” Suchý explained. Applications may be submitted from October 1st-31st, with subsidies available from CZK 10,000 up to CZK 3,000,000.