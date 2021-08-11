











Brno Music Marathon will feature more than 250 concerts from August 12th-15th, as well as accompanying programs including the ZUŠ Open program, the “On the Boards, Pavements and Grass” festival, the new Marathon Street Food Festival and the UNESCO “Meet Music” international conference. Photo Credit: Brno Music Marathon.

Brno, Aug 11 (BD) – From this Thursday, the Brno Music Marathon will resound around the streets, squares and unconventional spaces of the South Moravian capital. Over four days from August 12th to 15th, the marathon will include more than 250 concerts, transforming the city centre into one giant stage full of top class music.

This weekend will also see the ZUŠ Open program of young artists, the “On the Boards, Pavements and Grass” theatre festival, the new Marathon Street Food Festival and the UNESCO international conference, “Meet Music”. As Brno has been a Creative City of Music for five years, awarded by UNESCO within the worldwide Network of Creative Cities, there will be a UNESCO stage at the Music Marathon.

Photo Credit: Jiri Jelinek.

“This year’s festival will present a truly unique program full of musical premieres and novelties prepared by a team of artistic directors. I am sincerely sorry that I can’t experience it as a regular visitor so I enjoy everything,” said festival manager Eliška Kratěnová.

A varied program covering many musical genres is spread over almost 30 stages across the city center. “Anyone who moves around the center of Brno this weekend simply won’t have a chance to miss the music,” added Kratěnová.

In a new collaboration with the band Květy, Lenka Dusilová will perform in Brno for the first time. Other artists to appear will include: vocalist Dasha in collaboration with the Epoque Quartet, with a new show called “Ellaboration”, and jazz singer Juwana Jenkins, as well as a highly-recommended Balkan Party with Romanian brass band Fanfara Transilvania and DJ Malalata. Hrubá Hudba will present a fusion of folklore and electronic jazz, and there will also be a performance of the opera The Barber of Seville.

Those with other tastes can discover the music of the organ in the Jesuit church, as part of the “Infinite Organ”. The program includes the traditional Pianoštafeta in Alfa pasáž.

Photo Credit: TIC BRNO.

The festival is also collaborating with the European hit chart World Music Charts Europe and playwright Milan Tesar, who are curating a world music stage. The vocal quintet Kata from the Faroe Islands, the Belgian band Spilar and Bosnian folk master Damir Imamović, the May winner of the “Best of Europe” Awards from the British music magazine Songlines, will all perform there.

As part of the Marathon of Music, the theater festival “On the Boards, Pavements and Grass”, organized by TIC Brno, will offer experimental theatre. Twenty theatre performances and several concerts will take place in four days and on two stages. Both festivals will start on Thursday with a performance by the Cirk La Putyka ensemble.

Photo Credit: Cirk-La-Putyka.

“This year we have chosen Björnsonův sad, which is a complete oasis of peace and offers visitors the opportunity to experience pleasant moments outside the narrow city center, “said Jana Janulíková, director of TIC Brno.

The theatre festival will be divided into two dramaturgical lines on two stages. As last year, the Sunday program will be oriented mainly to children and families, including a puppet show.

In addition to the festival, 18 famous Brno bistros and restaurants in the center of Brno will be participating in the brand new Marathon Street Food Festival, providing meals to eat at the festival or to takeaway.

Visitors can buy tickets for selected concerts via GoOut. Parts of the program are free.