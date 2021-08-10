











According to an amendment to the law covering foreigners in the Czech Republic, the newborn children of foreigners with long-term residence in the Czech Republic will be automatically registered with the public health insurance system for at least two months.

Czech Rep., Aug 10 (BD) – According to an amendment to Foreigners in the Czech Republic Act, children born to foreigners with long-term residence in the Czech Republic will be automatically insured from birth with a Czech public insurance company for at least two months. This also applies to children born in the Czech Republic whose mother has a long-term residence permit in the Czech Republic at the time of birth, even if the father does not have permanent residence.

Specifically, children will be insured in the public system until the end of the month in which they reach the age of 60 days. From then on, it will be necessary to take out commercial health insurance, unless the child obtains another residence permit.

The birth of a child must be registered by the legal representative or guardian within 8 days with the health insurance company of the child’s mother, or if the mother is not insured in the Czech Republic, the child’s father. If neither parent is insured in the Czech Republic, the child will be insured with VZP.

Premiums should be paid once by the child’s legal representative or guardian to the relevant health insurance company for the entire period. The premium is payable from the first to the last day of the period. The assessment base is twice the minimum wage. In 2021, the premium amounts to CZK 4,104.